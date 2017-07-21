2 cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station

Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
A vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant at a large Mission Valley apartment complex Friday, causing a several-story-high geyser that flooded residences and garages on the property and displaced more than two dozen residents.
The crew of the USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid a collision with a container ship that killed seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, according to multiple reports released Friday.
A mother of six from City Heights was convicted Friday of beating, kicking and shaking her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death.
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans began Friday at San Diego High School. About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers through Sunday.
Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art. On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.
From legal and medical help, to a shave or a pair of socks, Stand Down for homeless veterans is giving our heroes the assistance they need. Stand Down started nearly 30 years ago in San Diego and is now a nationwide campaign.
Authorities sought Friday two people who were seen running off after a man was shot to death during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa.