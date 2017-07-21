2 cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a gas station in Carmel Mountain Friday.

An SUV and a sedan caught fire at a Chevron gas station at 11030 Rancho Carmel Drive at around 1:45 p.m after apparently colliding with each other and a gas pump.

