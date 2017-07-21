Two cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain Chevron gas station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a gas station in Carmel Mountain Friday.

An SUV and a sedan caught fire at a Chevron gas station at 11030 Rancho Carmel Drive at around 1:45 p.m after apparently colliding with each other and a gas pump.

San Diego police said the driver of a white Kia hit the gas peddle instead of the brakes, slamming into the pump.

The two cars burst into flames, but fire crews responded quickly - knocking down the fire and preventing what could have been a disaster.

Employees and customers at nearby businesses were evacuated by police.

“Someone else came in and said ‘you guys should get out of here. There is a huge fire at the gas station,’” said Lohit Basabaraju, an eyewitness.

Greg Britton said he was waiting for a car wash when he saw an older man in the white Kia pass him. “I heard him hit something, maybe bump something and I looked over and accelerated right through the pump.”

The Kia hit a Honda Pilot with a woman standing on the passenger side.

“The gal in the SUV, she went in on the other side, grabbed her purse and took off running,” said Britton.

Witnesses said they saw Chevron workers turn off the pumps, but the Kia’s gas line kept spewing fuel, igniting the fire.

Firefighters arrived and doused the flames. Fortunately no one was injured.

“Everyone was fine, thank goodness. That was what I was more worried about more than anything,” said Jamie Wimmer, an eyewitness.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Justin Beal said the KIA driver told him “he is thinking of getting non-slip tape to put on his gad pedal and brake pedal – which is the first I’ve heard of that.”

The cost of the damage is still being accessed, the store is open but it's unknown when the pumps will be operating.