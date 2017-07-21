Navy Widow sees Stand Down and reaches out to help

LIBERTY STATION (NEWS 8) – The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans began Friday at San Diego High School.

About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers through Sunday.

The event started in 1988 in San Diego as a way to help former military members get off the streets and put their lives back together, and it has since spread around the nation.

One military widow saw the event taking place on News 8, and knew she wanted to help.

Joan Kindle, who is 86-year-old, had been holding on to her husband’s socks for years. He passed away in 2012 and was a World War II Navy veteran.

“I pulled open his drawer and here are 40 pairs of prime condition socks going to waste. I kept them because of sentimental reasons,” she said.

Now, she considers her husband, Alan, a guardian angel.

“At my age, it’s very difficult to get downtown. That’s why I called the station [News 8] this [Friday] morning,” she said.

The News 8 team helped Joan by personally delivered her sentimental donation.

“He would be extremely proud to have something of his given to homeless veterans,” said Kindle.

For some veterans, Stand Down is their first shot at getting off the streets. For others, at the very least, it’s a chance to enjoy a cease-fire from the struggle on the streets.

Joan said she wants them to know that her guardian angel husband also has their backs.

“He is watching over us today. He is watching over them too,” she said.

Stand down started in 1988 in San Diego as a way to help former military members get off the streets and put their lives back together, and it has since spread around the nation.

RELATED