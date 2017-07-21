Returning the Favor: Hero who saved cop is now getting help herself

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – After an El Cajon police officer was attacked, a good Samaritan stepped in to help save his life. Now, others are rallying behind the hero to repay her for her selfless actions.

MTS worker Iesha Booker does not consider herself a hero, but many say her actions inside an El Cajon KFC Monday may have saved Officer Jose Sioson’s life.

Iesha was having lunch when she said a man, 42-year-old Daniel Cook, beat Officer Sioson unconscious after he approached Cook regarding a petty theft incident that took place at a nearby 99-cent store.

As Officer Sioson laid on the ground, Iesha took the officer’s radio and called for help.

Officers showed up within minutes, but now it’s Iesha who needs help.

She is a single mother of seven living out of her car.

When officials heard her story, they put the word out and a GoFundMe page was created.

It has since raised more than $10,000. The hope is the donations will help her find a permanent place to live.

A gift for a good Samaritan who never asked for anything in return.

As for the injured officer, he was released from the hospital.

Cook was arraigned on Wednesday.