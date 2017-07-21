USS Gabrielle Giffords: Navy warship offering free tours this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you ever wondered what the inside of a combat ship looks like?

This weekend, the public will have the opportunity to take a tour of the Navy's newest combat ship, the USS Gabrielle Giffords.

The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived at its home port of San Diego earlier this month, after it was commissioned in Texas.

The 419-foot-long vessel, named for an Arizona congresswoman wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, sailed through the Panama Canal and made several port visits on its way to San Diego.

Gabrielle Giffords is the ninth littoral combat ship delivered to the Navy and the fifth LCS of the Independence type, which features a trimaran hull and large flight deck.

According to the Navy, the Gabrielle Giffords is the 16th ship to be named for a woman and the 13th to be named for a living person since 1850.

Tours will be Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., until 4:00 p.m., on both days.

