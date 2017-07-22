Shark sighting prompts warning at Silver Strand State Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shark sighting prompts warning at Silver Strand State Beach

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - Signs warning of shark in the area of Silver Strand State Beach have been posted following a report of a shark sighting Saturday morning.

Silver Strand lifeguards said the report came at 9 a.m. The beach is not closed, and lifeguards are warning of possible sharks 1 mile north and 1 mile south of Tower 1.

