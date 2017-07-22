Cal Fire fighting growing blaze near Warner Springs

Last updated: Saturday, July 22 at 6:40 PM



Acres burned: 300

Containment: 0 percent

Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79

Start date: July 22, 2017

Cause: N/A

Evacuations: Indian Flats campground

Evacuation Centers: N/A

Road closures: Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road

Hashtag: #LostFire

WARNER SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - A rapidly growing vegetation fire in the far northeastern reach of San Diego County had scorched more than 300 acres less than three hours after it was first reported, authorities said.

Cal Fire San Diego sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze dubbed the "Lost Fire," including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest also responded.

The fire was first reported at just a few acres at 3:08 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.

By about 4 p.m., it had grown to about 40 acres, and to about 50 to 60 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., Cal Fire said it had burned up more than 100 acres and was burning with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

Cal Fire reported the fire was 0 percent contained just before 6 p.m.

The Indian Flats Campground has been evacuated, and Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road.

No structures were threatened and no roads were closed in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush.

#LostFire [update] Fire is now 300 acres & 0% contained with no structures threatened; Unified Command w/USFS @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/9ZKvFmmQ6F — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017

@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 100 + acres. Moderate to Rapid ROS — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017

@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 50-60 acres. No evacuations, no road closures, no structure threat. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017

@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 25-30 acres. PIO enroute — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017