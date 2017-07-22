Cal Fire fighting growing blaze near Warner Springs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire fighting growing blaze near Warner Springs

Last updated:  Saturday, July 22 at 6:40 PM
 
Acres burned: 300
Containment: 0 percent
Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79
Start date: July 22, 2017
Cause: N/A
Evacuations: Indian Flats campground
Evacuation Centers: N/A
Road closures: Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road
WARNER SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - A rapidly growing vegetation fire in the far northeastern reach of San Diego County had scorched more than 300 acres less than three hours after it was first reported, authorities said.

Cal Fire San Diego sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze dubbed the "Lost Fire," including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest also responded.

The fire was first reported at just a few acres at 3:08 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.

By about 4 p.m., it had grown to about 40 acres, and to about 50 to 60 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., Cal Fire said it had burned up more than 100 acres and was burning with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

Cal Fire reported the fire was 0 percent contained just before 6 p.m. 

The Indian Flats Campground has been evacuated, and Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road.

No structures were threatened and no roads were closed in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush.

