Cal Fire fighting growing blaze near Warner Springs

Last updated: Saturday, July 22 at 6:40 PM
Acres burned: 300
Containment: 0 percent
Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79
Start date: July 22, 2017
Cause: N/A
Evacuations: Indian Flats campground
Evacuation Centers: N/A
Road closures: Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road
Hashtag: #LostFire
WARNER SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - A rapidly growing vegetation fire in the far northeastern reach of San Diego County had scorched more than 300 acres less than three hours after it was first reported, authorities said.
Cal Fire San Diego sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze dubbed the "Lost Fire," including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.
U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest also responded.
The fire was first reported at just a few acres at 3:08 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Bortisser said.
By about 4 p.m., it had grown to about 40 acres, and to about 50 to 60 acres by 4:30 p.m.
Just before 5 p.m., Cal Fire said it had burned up more than 100 acres and was burning with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.
Cal Fire reported the fire was 0 percent contained just before 6 p.m.
The Indian Flats Campground has been evacuated, and Highway 79 at Indian Flats Road and Chihuahua Valley Road and Puerta LaCruz Road.
No structures were threatened and no roads were closed in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush.
FIRE RESOURCE LINKS
#LostFire [update] Fire is now 300 acres & 0% contained with no structures threatened; Unified Command w/USFS @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/9ZKvFmmQ6F— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 100 + acres. Moderate to Rapid ROS— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 50-60 acres. No evacuations, no road closures, no structure threat.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 25-30 acres. PIO enroute— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO at scene of a vegetation fire Lost Valley near Warner Springs. 3-5 acres, moderate ROS. NO structure threat— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
Cal Fire firefighters are working to knock down a vegetation fire, dubbed the Lost Fire, off Lost Valley Road near Warner Springs.
Signs warning of shark in the area of Silver Strand State Beach have been posted following a report of a shark sighting Saturday morning.
A ticket with five numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a CVS pharmacy in Chula Vista and is worth $1,502,885.
Pop Culture Hero Coalition created the first-ever outreach against bullying at a Comic-Con in 2013, and has since participated in over 30 conventions. The group is hosting an anti-bullying panel at Comic-Con Day 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Room 28DE.
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.
Civil rights leader John Lewis led a march through Comic-Con on Saturday. About 1,000 people joined the Georgia Democrat on a march through the crowded San Diego Convention Center following a panel discussion of about his trilogy of graphic novels, "March."
Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Saturday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.