Cal Fire fighting growing blaze near Warner Springs grows

WARNER SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire firefighters are working to knock down a vegetation fire, dubbed the Lost Fire, off Lost Valley Road near Warner Springs.

Cal Fire reported the fire at 5- to 60 acres at 4:30 p.m., grown from an earlier estimate of 25 to 30 acres just before 4 p.m.

There have been no evacuations, road closure, or and no reports of threatened structures, according to Cal Fire.