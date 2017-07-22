Cal Fire slows spread of 'Lost Fire' near Warner Springs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire slows spread of 'Lost Fire' near Warner Springs

Photo by Krystal Lynn Tronboll via CalFire San Diego Photo by Krystal Lynn Tronboll via CalFire San Diego

Last updated:  Sunday, July 23 at 12:46 PM
 
Acres burned: 210
Containment: 20 percent
Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79
Start date: July 22, 2017
Cause: Unknown
Evacuations: Evacuation warning for residents in the Chihuahua Valley area
Evacuation Centers: N/A
Road closures: None
Hashtag: #LostFire

WARNER SPRINGS (NEWS 8/CNS) - A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the "Lost Fire," scorched more than 100 acres in fewer than two hours Saturday after it was first reported about 3 p.m. near state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road, about four miles northeast of Warner Springs, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

Photo by Krystal Lynn Tronboll via CalFire San Diego

At 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities reported it was spreading at a moderate to rapid speed, but just a few hours later the spread had "slowed significantly" and the fire was reported at 210 acres and was 10 percent contained.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, it was still at 210 acres but 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

According to a statement released midday Sunday by Capt. Kendal Bortisser, multiple firefighters remained on the front lines, and continued to encounter steep terrain, access problems and high temperatures.

He stated that a strong attack on the fire was being made from the air and ground with over 400 firefighters assigned to the incident at that time..  

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning just before 9 p.m. Saturday for residents in the Chihuahua Valley area. The warning meant that evacuations were voluntary, but residents were warned to prepare to evacuate if that order was issued.

A shelter was opened in Ramona at Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane, and those wishing to go to the shelter were advised to use state Route 79.

No structures were threatened and no roads were closed in the rural, hilly area dominated by scattered brush. Cal Fire sent a full wildland response team to handle the blaze, including at least four air tankers and several helicopters, and U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Cleveland National Forest were also battling the flames.

