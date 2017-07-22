Evacuation warning lifted for residents near Warner Springs

Last updated: Monday, July 24 at 8:00 AM
Acres burned: 255
Containment: 60 percent
Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79
Start date: July 22, 2017
Cause: Unknown
Evacuations: The Evacuation Warning for the Chihuahua Valley area has been lifted.
Evacuation Centers: The American Red Cross has closed the shelter at the Olive Peirce Middle School.
Road closures:
Hashtag: #LostFire
WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents of a community in the Warner Springs area in the northeastern reaches of San Diego County where a brush fire charred more than 250 acres.
Photo by Krystal Lynn Tronboll via CalFire San Diego
The so-called Lost Fire, which ignited in the vicinity of state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road Saturday afternoon, prompted authorities to issue the evacuation warning for residents of nearby Chihuahua Valley Saturday night. Evacuations weren't mandatory, but residents were asked to prepare in case mandatory evacuations were ordered.
The evacuation warning was lifted Sunday evening as firefighters had the blaze about 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. A shelter at Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona was subsequently closed, according to the county.
Several small roads in the area were closed, including Chihuahua Valley Road at Lost Valley Road, according to the county Department of Public Works.
#LostFire [update] off of Hwy 79, 4 miles north of Warner Springs (San Diego County) is now 255 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/GG0tguImDO— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 24, 2017
Good evening, the evacuation warning put into place for the Chihuahua Valley has been lifted, effective immediately.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 24, 2017
Good afternoon,— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017
updated information for the #LostFire burning near Warner Springs, includes the following:
Acres- 255
Containment- 40%
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports the fire at 210 acres and 20% contained. Crews continue to make progress despite steep rocky terrain.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017
#LostFire [update] After better mapping fire is now 210 acres; forward rate of spread has slowed significantly Photo: Krystal Lynn Tronboll pic.twitter.com/Ye0V4fYRnp— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017
#LostFire [update] Fire is now 300 acres & 0% contained with no structures threatened; Unified Command w/USFS @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/9ZKvFmmQ6F— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 23, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 100 + acres. Moderate to Rapid ROS— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 50-60 acres. No evacuations, no road closures, no structure threat.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO #LostFire IC reports fire at 25-30 acres. PIO enroute— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
@CALFIRESANDIEGO at scene of a vegetation fire Lost Valley near Warner Springs. 3-5 acres, moderate ROS. NO structure threat— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 22, 2017
