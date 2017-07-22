Evacuation warning lifted for residents near Warner Springs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Evacuation warning lifted for residents near Warner Springs

Last updated:  Monday, July 24 at 8:00 AM
 
Acres burned: 255
Containment: 60 percent
Location: Warner Springs, near Lost Valley Road and Highway 79
Start date: July 22, 2017
Cause: Unknown
Evacuations:  The Evacuation Warning for the Chihuahua Valley area has been lifted.
Evacuation Centers: The American Red Cross has closed the shelter at the Olive Peirce Middle School.
Road closures:
Hashtag: #LostFire

WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents of a community in the Warner Springs area in the northeastern reaches of San Diego County where a brush fire charred more than 250 acres.

Photo by Krystal Lynn Tronboll via CalFire San Diego

The so-called Lost Fire, which ignited in the vicinity of state Route 79 and Lost Valley Road Saturday afternoon, prompted authorities to issue the evacuation warning for residents of nearby Chihuahua Valley Saturday night. Evacuations weren't mandatory, but residents were asked to prepare in case mandatory evacuations were ordered.
   
The evacuation warning was lifted Sunday evening as firefighters had the blaze about 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. A shelter at Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona was subsequently closed, according to the county.
   
Several small roads in the area were closed, including Chihuahua Valley Road at Lost Valley Road, according to the county Department of Public Works.

