Million Dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Chula Vista

Chula Vista (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a CVS pharmacy in Chula Vista and is worth $1,502,885.

Four other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, one each in Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. They are each worth $1 million.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $262 million. The numbers drawn Friday were 18, 31, 36, 50, 74 and the Mega number was 10. The estimated jackpot was $248 million.

The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 258,890,850, according to the Mega Millions website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 14.71.