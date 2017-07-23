Into the News 8 archives for a look at Comic-Con then and now

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Comic-Con has drawn massive crowds once again this year but the pop culture event wasn't always what it is today.

News 8 dove into our archives to see what Comic-Con was like in decades past and how it's grown.

The Comic-Con craze hasn't always been as crazy with die-hards camping out for days and inside wall-to-wall people - more than a 150,000 expected over four days.

A look into the archives gives us a glimpse of how things used to be. Though some of the costumes remain the same, video from 1979 shows the main focus was on comic books selling for hundreds, even thousands of dollars; 6,000 people attended the event at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

In 1989, Comic-Con's 20th year, about 11,000 people attended armed with their own bags for all their collectibles.

The co-creator of Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles was still in disbelief at its popularity.

"It's as baffling to us what makes it a success," he said.

Back then, a Superman comic book was priced at $15; News 8 found a collector's edition selling for nearly $100 online now.

20 years ago in 1997, the crowd had grown to about 40,000 with the Incredible Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) making an appearance and popular films like Men in Black drawing in women and kids in black too.