Teen cycles to honor fallen officers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The journey of a thousand miles began with one pedal for California teen Travis Risley.

The 16-year-old is riding the length of California on his bike to raise money and awareness for fallen police officers.

"I've already done the hardest part, now it's just finishing," said Risley as he led a group of cyclists through North County San Diego.

Risley is heading into the last stretch of a more than 1,000-mile trek across California.

"It was supposed to be 1,011 miles from border to border, but just from taking different roads I hit 1,000 today," he said Sunday.

Risley is the son of a Napa police officer

"I wanted to help people out and I love riding bikes. Law enforcement combine the two and it's my life," he said.

Risley left the Oregon border on July 7 with a goal to raise $10,000 for the families of fallen police officers.

"We just figured if people want to pick it up and help us out that's cool - not a big deal," Risley said. "It was just originally my dad and I."

But it quickly grew with a police escort.

"We've had mostly thumbs up, honks, waving," Risley said. "We have a person earlier who got upset, but I don't think they want to mess with us."

He has already surpassed his goal to raise $10,000 dollars for the California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation.

More importantly Risley's trip is raising awareness about families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

"I've met families of fallen police officers these past couple weeks and it's been pretty amazing," he said. "The families have been super supportive. They can't believe that I'm actually doing this."

And after a quick planning stop in Cardiff, Risley set out once more, with just one day left on his journey.

Then he wants to do what any athlete does after becoming a champion.

"We wanted to go to Disneyland," Risley said. "[We'll] just play it by ear and relax. Take a couple days to decompress and cool down. 15 days of riding takes a toll on you."

Click here to donate to the memorial fund in honor of Travis Risley's trek.