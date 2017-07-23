Search how your high school ranks on California AP tests

by Megan Wood, inewsource
The state Department of Education updated Advanced Placement test data for schools across the state last month — five weeks after acknowledging it had posted incorrect scores for the 2015-16 school year.
inewsource brought the faulty data to the attention of the California Department of Education after comparing results with data provided by the College Board, the national organization that administers the test.
Officials said two data analysts each had grabbed the wrong file for 2016 and posted it. That file contained nearly 350,000 more tests than had actually been taken in California, including almost 40,000 in San Diego County.
Click here to search school AP pass rates in your neighborhood.
AP exams are offered to high school students in more than 30 subjects such as calculus, biology, English and art, but the availability of each course varies from school to school. The year-long classes are designed to offer college-level curriculum and exams so students can earn college credit early.
When the discrepancy in the test scores was initially discovered, school officials, policymakers and parents told inewsource they rely on the data posted by the Department of Education because it’s the only place where they can compare scores by county, district and school.
Once the file was updated, pass rates for all but two districts in San Diego County dropped by 1 to 4 percent. The Julian Union High and Lakeside Union school districts decreased by more than 8 percent.
In total, 64,534 AP tests were taken in San Diego County last year. Of those, 40,391 earned a passing score of 3 or higher, or a pass rate of 63 percent. The pass rate for California is 56 percent.
inewsource analyzed the new results and four years prior to create a searchable database for parents, students and teachers to review a school’s performance.
San Diego County schools with the highest AP test pass rates:
San Diego County schools with the lowest AP test pass rates:
#####
Read additional stories on the inewsource.org website.
********
See anything interesting? Share it with us through our Facebook or Twitter accounts.
********
inewsource is an independent, investigative journalism nonprofit supported by foundations, philanthropists and viewers like you.
The state Department of Education updated Advanced Placement test data for schools across the state last month — five weeks after acknowledging it had posted incorrect scores for the 2015-16 school year.
Five years after the Sweetwater Union High School District board spent $4.5 million to put iPads in the hands of seventh graders, nearly all of the Apple tablets are classified as out of inventory, lost or stolen.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
Vapors from a dangerous chemical that runs underground in El Cajon have seeped into people’s homes, new air testing shows, contrary to what some residents were led to expect when they learned of the plume last October. In some homes, people may have breathed the gas for years or even decades.
About 2,400 San Diego County kindergartners — in both public and private schools — began the 2016-2017 school year lacking one or more recommended vaccinations against diseases such as measles, polio and whooping cough, according to an inewsource analysis of state data.
At inewsource, we love data. Because it’s the best way to nail down facts for stories you can trust. And believe it or not, data can actually be fun. Yes, that’s data and fun in the same sentence.