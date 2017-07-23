Comic-Con 2017: A comic book's worth and grim future

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – In 47 years, Comic-Con International has grown from a one-day event, to the massive four-day event with hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Comic-Con over the years has seen a surge of interest in pop-culture – most notably with major movie studios and star-studded panels, but what about the very books that have started it all?

For many, comic books are nostalgic. It reminds them of their childhood and their upbringing at a time when the world was a much different place.

“My generation built this hobby because there were tens of thousands of us buying comic books back then, all putting attention and money into it,” said Jamie Newbold, who owns Southern California Comics in Kearny Mesa.

Jamie said despite comic books being timeless, they are also not attracting a younger audience.

It's a hobby that in today’s world faces a grim reality.

While he can’t predict the future, Jamie said he can look at trends and, sadly, he believes kids today are not into the medium as much.

“Kids are not reading comic books, not like my generation did,” he said.

Despite what the future may hold for comic books, Jamie said he continues to receive collections of them at his Kearny Mesa store.

“As a back issue expert people bring collections to me. We have collections come in virtually everyday, sometimes twice a day.”

Among his most treasured comic books on display at this year's Comic-Con is Action Comics #12 – which Jamie has valued at $75,000.

“You actually have the first Batman up there and it’s a high grade copy. Because there are so few of these, $75,000 is the price tag I put on it. It may only sell for $45,000 or $55,000,” he said.

"The only way to find the true value of a comic book is to let bidders battle it out and see what happens," according to Jamie.

Jamie said that thanks to the Marvel and DC movies, there has been an uptick in interest for comic books, but perhaps for other reasons besides reading them.

“We are seeing a surge because of the Marvel and DC movies. The only people, who are the younger age, that are buying those are looking for the ones tied into the movies, so they can throw them on EBay. They don’t care about the other issues that are out.”

Jamie has been attending Comic-Con since 1972.