'The Martian' author talks science in storytelling

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — He was a software engineer who decided to write a book.

That book, "The Martian" by Andy Weir was turned into an Oscar-nominated thriller starring Matt Damon.

"The Martian" has been picked up by science teachers across the nation for use in teaching curriculum. Andy himself had to figure out a lot of science in order to accurately write his novel.

Now the former UC San Diego Triton is taking on a new out-of-this-world project.

Andy stopped by Morning Extra to discuss his new endeavor and a talk he will give Monday night.

The New York Times-bestselling author will be speaking Monday night at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. The talk will be from 7 – 9:30 p.m. and Andy will discuss "The Martian," the importance of science in storytelling, and he will preview his new book coming out in November, "Artemis."

Andy's new book is also set to become a feature film with the same filmmaking team behind "The Martian," slated to adapt "Artemis" for the big screen.

