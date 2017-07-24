Red Cross honors 'real heroes'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The search is on to find every day heroes.

The Red Cross is looking to honor individuals and organizations that are making a difference.

Wendy McKinney from the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties along with Amy Silveira a past recipient of the honor stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the search.

Amy who was a 2016 Real Heroes Award Recipient also brought a four-legged friend named Gunner. Amy was honored for her work with Rancho Coastal Humane Society- specifically their unique Animal Safehouse Program.

She shared more of her story on Morning Extra and talked about what it means to be a Real Heroes Award winner

Each year the local Red Cross hosts the Real Heroes Breakfast to honor individuals and organizations that have "made a difference through their acts of courage, compassion and leadership."

Wendy says they are looking for ordinary people with extraordinary courage- this could be someone who has saved a life, helped another in need, or improved the community.

The Red Cross is still accepting nominations for this year’s Real Heroes event through July 31.

Nominations are accepted across several categories and nominees must reside or work in San Diego or Imperial Counties.

The act of courage or humanitarian service can be ongoing OR have occurred any time after January 1, 2016.

Click here to learn more or to nominate a hero.

Categories include:

Adult

Animal

Community Partner

Fire and Rescue

Humanitarian Award

Law Enforcement

Military

Youth

This year’s Real Heroes winners will be honored at the event on September 29 aboard the USS Midway Museum.