Castle Park High School keeping male mascot, adding a female

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — Alumni of Castle Park High School are upset over the mural of their Trojan mascot being taken down from the school's gymnasium.

But schools administrators say that isn't the case and that they're actually adding another mascot.

"Once a Trojan, always a Trojan," is the school's slogan and for more than 50 years, the Tommy Trojan mascot has been the symbol of Castle Park

"Tommy Trojan represents this school, this area and we're all proud of it," said school alumnus Tommy Sablan. "I mean it's pride right there. It says Trojan spirit, that's what it's all about."

The deterioration of the five-decade-old gym at Castle Park prompted a remodel; with construction underway, pictures of the mascot being taken down started surfacing on social media and long-time supporters got upset.

"I don't believe a Tommy Trojan mascot is offending anyone," Sablan said.

The school is replacing the Trojan head on the gym floor with "CP" for Castle Park, but other Trojan heads around campus will remain.

The school says they still plan to bring out a full-size Trojan mannequin for assemblies and that the mascot is here to stay.

"The Trojan logo is very prominent," said Manny Rubio of the Sweetwater School District. "The Trojan logo is something that will remain and always will remain a part of Castle Park history."

Since 2009, Castle Park High has been dealing with a Title IX complaint regarding gender-equity with its girls athletic teams. Now in compliance, they say they may introduce a Helen of Troy mascot along with Tommy the Trojan in the new gym.

"So we may have a Tommy over here and Helen on the other side," said Principal Viky Mitrovich.

School officials say ultimately it will be up to the students and alumni in the community to decide what will adorn the school gym walls.

Crews started working on the $815,000 remodel in June. It is expected to be finished by the end of September.