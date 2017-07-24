Becoming big stars on Big Brother's live feeds

A San Diego teacher’s tense confrontation with a Border Patrol agent is going viral after the agent asked her if she was an American citizen at a checkpoint in New Mexico.
"It is sad that 14 years later people are still being smuggled in tractor-trailers," he said. "There still isn't water, there still isn't ventilation. These criminal organizations, they're all about making money."
In 47 years, Comic-Con International has grown from a one-day event, to the massive four-day event with hundreds of thousands of attendees.
Twenty people are facing charges after a three year investigation targeted members of a Mexican mafia prison gang.
The City Council Monday approved a series of steps intended to alleviate the critical affordable housing shortage in San Diego, including easing regulations on construction of auxiliary units or "granny flats."
An influx of warm monsoonal atmosphere brought some summertime rain and thunderstorms to the San Diego area Monday.
Puppies, kittens and bunnies from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society are quickly becoming the stars of CBS’ summer hit show Big Brother.
Alumni of Castle Park High School are upset over the mural of their Trojan mascot being taken down from the school's gymnasium.