Becoming big stars on Big Brother's live feeds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Puppies, kittens and bunnies from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society are quickly becoming the stars of CBS’ summer hit show Big Brother.

Fans of CBS’s hit reality show tune in weekly for the in house competitions, eliminations and of course – the drama.

When that is now enough, viewers pay $5.99 a month for CBS’ All Access – which allows them to go online and watch what the cast mates are doing at any given hour of the day.

At times, producers do not want fans to see all the live action so they can save it for future episodes. That is where the Rancho Coastal Humane cam comes in.

John Van Zante was approached by CBS three months ago. The idea was to instead of showing a fish tank which usually pop-ups, why not feature pre-recorded videos of kittens, puppies, even bunnies.

All of which can be adopted.

“It’s a little camera that we use to shoot the video. Out of this little room, we are finding homes for animals worldwide,” said Van Zante.

The hours of footage are sent to CBS to be edited before it hits the web.

John said the exposure they have received from this partnership has been far-reaching – from social media mentions to phone calls and donations.

“We went live on a Wednesday night. We got to work on Thursday morning and had a $25 donation from a lady in New York City, made in honor of the kittens on Big Brother,” said Van Zante.

The exposure is drawing attention to the motto, “Adopt – Don’t Shop.”

There’s even a written message on the video encouraging fans, no matter where they live to visit a shelter or rescue in their area.

“It’s about what the exposure will do, not just here but at shelters and rescues nationwide,” said Van Zante.

You can visit the Rancho Coastal Humane website to see all the pets that are available to adopt.