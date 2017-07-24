Man allegedly kills mother in Clairemont Mesa stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. Monday to a 911 call from a man at 4368 Mt Putnam Ave. who told dispatchers he'd been injured in a knife attack, San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin said.



When officers arrived, the 911 caller was standing in the driveway and officers detained him, Griffin said. Inside the home, police found an unconscious woman "suffering from major trauma to her upper body.''



The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead from her wounds, the lieutenant said. The man who called police was also treated for his wounds at a hospital before police booked him into county jail on suspicion of murder.



The decedent has been identified as 58 year old Angela Burks of San Diego. The suspect has been identified as her 30 year old son, Joseph Burks, also of San Diego.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and suspect and asked anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.