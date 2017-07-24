San Diego Police investigating fatal stabbing in Clairemont area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was fatally stabbed Monday night in the Clairemont area, police said.

A San Diego Police Department spokesman would only confirm that an investigation into a fatal stabbing was underway in Clairemont, but NBC7, which described the victim as a mother who was stabbed in the face, reported officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Mt. Putnam Road.

A second person was wounded, the station reported.