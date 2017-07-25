Women on edge after recent attacks in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) – Many women in Pacific Beach are on edge after two recent attacks near the same street corner.

San Diego Police said on July 10th and July 20th, two women were attacked by a man near Pacific Beach Drive and Cass Street.

They were targeted between 10 p.m. and midnight.

On Monday, Red Dragon Sho Shu put on a free self-defense class the Pacific Beach Recreational Center.

One woman who lives near where the attacks occurred attended the class. She said she wants to be prepared if she ever comes face-to-face with a predator.

“It’s terrifying and we don’t want to mess up our routine and I think this is a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for anything,” said …

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20’s, 5’8 to 5’10, weighing about 160 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.