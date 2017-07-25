Family displaced after fire rips through Spring Valley home

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - Fire tore through a family's home Tuesday, leaving three people displaced in Spring Valley.



It broke out just before midnight at the 8800 block of Milburn Avenue.

Flames raged out of control as firefighters battled intense smoke and fire. Neighbors called 911 for help as the family ran out.

"Crews did report that there is a lot of content inside the structure increasing the fire," Gehrig Browning, San Miguel Fire Department Battalion Chief said.

A fire captain says a son woke up to the smell of smoke and rushed his mother, father and girlfriend out of the house. They say there were no smoke detectors.

Several fire agencies, and sheriff's arson investigators responded to the two-alarm fire. Crews climbed the roof and cut holes in it in order to help create ventilation.



Firefighters say the house is total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping them with financial assistance, clothing and food.