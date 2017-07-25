Magic tricks and magical romance at Cusp Dining & Drinks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Magic tricks and magical romance at Cusp Dining & Drinks

Posted: Updated:

A magical date night may be more within reach than you think.

With the help of Magic by Sebastian you can either keep your date entertained, or do a disappearing act if they’re not entertaining.

Sebastian entertains in Old Town but is bringing his act to Cusp Dining & Drinks above Hotel La Jolla on August 2nd.

You’ll want to make reservations in advance for these tricks and a treats here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.