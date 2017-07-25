Friends of Balboa Park raising funds to keep park carousel alive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Happy National Carousel Day!

The Friends of Balboa Park organization kicked off the holiday Tuesday by announcing a fundraising campaign aimed at restoring the carousel at Balboa Park.

They say their focus is keeping the ride's legacy alive.

The non-profit recently acquired the carousel, which has been owned by several family groups since it was first built in 1910.

All of the animals on the ride were hand carved, and it is one of the only carousels left in the country with a brass ring dispenser.

The carousel still runs on its original General Electric motor also built in 1910.

Friends of Balboa Park is hoping to raise $3 million dollars to save and preserve the 107-year-old landmark.