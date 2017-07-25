Tennis star Mark Philippoussis' father arrested on child molestation charges in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.

Nikolaos Salvator Philippoussis, 68, was taken into custody at his Mira Mesa home this morning, according to sheriff's officials.

The alleged victims took tennis lessons from the suspect, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said. Details about the cases, including the victims' ages and where the alleged crimes occurred, were not immediately available.

Philippoussis was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a person under age 14 and having sex with a child age 10 or younger. He was being held on $2.5 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.