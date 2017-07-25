Cosby accuser arrested on heroin charge at San Diego jail

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008 has been arrested on suspicion of bringing heroin to a San Diego jail, officials said Tuesday.

Chloe Goins was parked at the jail late Sunday when a deputy approached her about an unspecified vehicle violation, San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ryan Keim said.

A drug thought to be heroin was found in her car and the 27-year-old was arrested, he said.

She could face felony charges including possessing a controlled substance in prison and bringing alcohol or drugs in prison, according to jail records.

She was initially held on $25,000 bail but it was unclear from jail records whether she had made bail by Tuesday or was still jailed.

It was also unclear whether Goins went into the jail building with the drugs or if she was merely on prison grounds, which would include the parking lot, when she was arrested, Keim said.

"Our primary concern at this time is for Ms. Goins' well-being," her lawyer, Spencer Kuvin, said in a statement. "I'd like to remind the public that an arrest is not a conviction, nor is it evidence or admission of guilt."

Goins is one of dozens to accuse Cosby of sexual assault across many years and cities.

She told investigators that the star drugged her drink causing her to black out at a summer 2008 party at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. She was 18 at the time.

When she awoke, she was naked on a bed, and Cosby was biting her toes, his pants at his feet, Goins said.

The ex-model is suing the comedian on sexual battery and other claims. Prosecutors rejected filing a criminal case against Cosby based on Goins' allegations, which they said investigators could not corroborate.

A judge recently denied Cosby's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and a trial has been scheduled for June 2018.

Cosby's attorney has denied the accusations, saying he was in New York at the time of the party.