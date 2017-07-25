Woman accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed the mother of a 4-year-old girl in 4S Ranch was back in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Alexandria Bayne had a blood-alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit at the time of last December's crash.

Bayne's estranged husband testified on Tuesday regarding her mental health and alleged drinking problem.

News 8's Shannon Handy reports from Downtown with more from Tuesday's preliminary hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE