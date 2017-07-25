Humpback tangled in fishing gear off San Diego

Have you ever wanted to make a meal with ingredients used by professional chefs? Well, there's a secret store just for that. A warehouse in Mission Hills sells hundreds of fresh products used by dozens of local restaurants daily. And it's open to the public. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us inside Specialty Produce.
The Coast Guard was keeping an eye out Tuesday for a humpback whale entangled in fishing gear that was spotted off the San Diego coast.
A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed the mother of a 4-year-old girl in 4S Ranch was back in court Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008 has been arrested on suspicion of bringing heroin to a San Diego jail, officials said Tuesday.
The Friends of Balboa Park organization kicked off National Carousel Day by announcing a fundraising campaign aimed at restoring the carousel at Balboa Park.
power outage apparently caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a transmission line at a North Park utility substation Tuesday briefly left about 45,500 central San Diego homes, schools and businesses without electrical service.
A two-alarm fire that engulfed a Spring Valley home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.