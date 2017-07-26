Authorities shut down Normal Heights pot dispensary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.

Narcotics enforcement officers served a search warrant about 9 a.m. at Mary Jane Collective, 3466 Adams Ave., according to San Diego police.

During the raid, the personnel seized about eight pounds of "high- grade" harvested cannabis, roughly 800 edible products containing the drug, concentrated marijuana and $3,400 in cash, Lt. Matt Novak said.

Two employees were arrested and cited for allegedly operating a business without a license and illegally selling a controlled substance.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney's Office are in the process of investigating all cannabis dispensaries in San Diego and have shuttered 61 of them since March of last year.

The city also has been cracking down on illicit marijuana-related site tours, delivery services and farmers' markets.