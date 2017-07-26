Possible murder suspect taken into custody after an OIS in City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible murder suspect taken into custody after an OIS in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  A possible murder suspect was into custody Tuesday night after a La Mesa officer fired his gun at him.

Authorities said the suspect had a gun in his waistband in City Heights. 

No one was injured in the officer-involved shooting, but San Diego Police and La Mesa police are investigating the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

