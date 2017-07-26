Three suspects arrested in connection with fatal La Mesa shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three suspects were behind bars Wednesday in connection with a robbery that escalated into a fatal shooting outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa.



Derrick Eli Henderson, 30, Tiesha Miller-Johnson, 32, and Kathryn Luwana Williams, 24, were taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the slaying last week of 30-year-old Travis Lewis in the store's parking lot in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to police.



Henderson was captured following a foot chase and non-injury officer-involved shooting, La Mesa police Lt. Chad Bell said.



Lewis was gunned down about 6:45 p.m. Thursday during a confrontation with a man and woman outside the clothing and home-furnishings store near Interstate 8 and Baltimore Drive. He died at the scene.



Detectives arrested Miller-Johnson and Williams about noon Tuesday, Bell said.



Roughly five hours later, a La Mesa police officer searching for Henderson -- the suspected shooter in the homicide -- spotted him walking on Altadena Avenue in the City Heights area of San Diego, confronted him and ordered him to get down on the ground.



Instead, Henderson bolted, and the detective gave chase and opened fire during a confrontation a short distance away. The unharmed suspect continued running but was soon taken into custody by other officers.



It was unclear if Henderson had been armed. San Diego police were investigating the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.



Authorities did not disclose what led them to identify the suspects in the case, all three of whom were booked into county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

