Parents sound off on SDUSD sex education curriculum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Parents on Tuesday packed San Diego Unified School District’s board meeting to sound off on a wide-ranging policy that includes sex education curriculum.

Some parents said the lesson plan for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, and high school students is not age appropriate and provides overly graphic material. One parent rejected the criticism, saying the material is not "too much, too soon," but rather "not enough, and not early enough."

After hearing impassioned back and forth from parents, board members voted 5-0 in favor of keeping the curriculum in place. Parents will, however, have the option of taking their kids out of the curriculum if they choose to do so.

Richard Allyn has more on the debate from the contentious meetings in this News 8 video report.