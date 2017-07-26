Parents sound off SDUSD sex education curriculum

A possible murder suspect was into custody Tuesday night after a La Mesa officer fired his gun at him.
In the latest chapter in the long running battle over what to do with the abandoned Escondido Country Club, developers pushed to build hundreds homes on the site, but neighbors worry about increased traffic and noise.
Parents on Tuesday packed San Diego Unified School District’s board meeting to sound off on a wide-ranging police that includes sex education curriculum.
Authorities Tuesday shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.
San Diego State University officials have reopened discussions with the mayor's office and members of the City Council over the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley, a school spokeswoman said Tuesday.
An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.
Have you ever wanted to make a meal with ingredients used by professional chefs? Well, there's a secret store just for that. A warehouse in Mission Hills sells hundreds of fresh products used by dozens of local restaurants daily. And it's open to the public. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us inside Specialty Produce.
The Coast Guard was keeping an eye out Tuesday for a humpback whale entangled in fishing gear that was spotted off the San Diego coast.
A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed the mother of a 4-year-old girl in 4S Ranch was back in court Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.