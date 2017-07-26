Google Trekker is taking virtual exploration a step further

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You've probably used Google street view, but soon you can explore even more.



Google Street View Trekker is taking virtual exploration a step further. It takes that street view camera off a car and clamps it onto a backpack hauled around by a hiker.

The Google Trekker brings all kinds of wilderness to your computer, no matter where you live or what kind of wilderness experience you dream about, and you can help grow the maps that so many people use online every day.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Oceanside, showing us how easy it is to get in on the action.

Check out an ad for the Street View Trekker program below:

To View on YouTube, Click Here.