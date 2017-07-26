SDPD finds no evidence of child abduction in Logan Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD finds no evidence of child abduction in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police confirmed Wednesday there was no child abduction incident in Logan Heights following an investigation prompted by a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of their car.

The caller said the alleged abduction happened about 8:20 a.m. blocks away from Burbank Elementary School, according to SDPD officer Tony Martinez. SDPD confirmed at around 1:30 p.m. that they had located the black Acura described by the 911 caller and that no child abduction had occurred.

No additional information was immediately available.

