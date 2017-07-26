SDPD on lookout for possible Logan Heights child abduction suspe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD on lookout for possible Logan Heights child abduction suspect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police Department officers are on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights.

A witness reported at 8:19 a.m. seeing a 10 year old placed in the trunk of a black Acura near South Evans Street and Kearny Avenue.

