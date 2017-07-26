Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego wants you!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Calling all men and women! Did you know that in as little as four hours a month, you can teach a young girl or boy how to be a grownup just by being your normal, awesome self?

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Diego is recruiting adults enthusiastic about leaving lasting impressions in the lives of young people. To help spread the word, News 8 morning Extra invited one of the non-profit’s countless successful big-little combinations to the studio to talk about their relationship.

Tracy Trautwein and his little brother Matt, 12, have been matched for over a year. Trautwein is a former Marine who volunteers in the Operation Bigs program, an arm of the non-profit dedicated to giving back to kids with deployed guardians.

With his big bro at his side, the fun doesn’t stop for Matt. The two love to build Legos, play board games and draw.

Matt’s situation is similar to 70 percent of the kids involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in that, quite simply, he’s a boy. But only 30 percent of volunteers with the program are men, and of those men only a fraction are Hispanic or African American. That’s why the organization has hit the recruiting trail looking for role model men that can donate their extra time.

Extensive research shows that young boys and girls involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters are less likely to get involved with drugs and alcohol, or skip school.

The program’s recruiting campaign is getting a big boost from local BBQ favorite Phil’s BBQ, which is hosting the 9th annual Phil’s BBQ at the Ballpark event. All proceeds of the event go straight toward the Operation Bigs program.

Tickets to the event include a pre-game tailgate party at the lot on 14th Street and K Street and entrance to the Padres’ July 30 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Visit www.PhilsBBQ.net for more information.

RELATED STORIES: