Phil's BBQ goes to bat for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the ninth year in a row, Phil’s BBQ is going to bat for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego.

All proceeds from the BBQ joint’s 9th Annual Big BBQ at the Ballpark are going towards Operation Bigs, the arm of the non-profit dedicated to giving back to kids with deployed guardians.

More than 3,000 meat lovers attended the event last year helping to raise around $83,000 for the program. This year they’re shooting to eclipse $100,000, and they need you to come hungry if they want to make it happen.

Also, the tab won’t drive you broke.

For $25, you get Phil’s famous ribs and chicken plus two sides , a Coca-Cola beverage and a ticket to the Padres July 30 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There will also be live music, a fun zone for kids and a cattle ranch worth of fun and entertainment.

Click here for tickets and other information.