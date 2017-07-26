It's never too early to learn networking skills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Before kids head back to school from summer break, a local program wants to make sure they’ve learned important skills vital to their self esteem and future career development.

It’s all about networking these days, and Collective Access is putting on events that help teach young people social skills.

Collective Access is inviting youngsters to Horton Plaza downtown for the Message to the Youth event where kids will earn communication fundamentals, like eye contact and hand shaking, and hear from three generations with inspiring messages. The event will also have interactive stations where kids can learn about different careers and industries, as well as the different resources available to them in the community.

l Best of all, the event is free!

Click here to find out more information and to RVSP.