SDSU receives millions in research grants

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University was awarded a total of $134.3 million in research grants and contracts in the recently completed fiscal year, up $4 million from the prior year, school officials announced Wednesday.

SDSU faculty and staff earned 783 individual awards -- an 11 percent increase over the previous year -- that provided funding for faculty and student research, department projects and other university initiatives. The money came from a variety of sources, including the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, California Department of Health Services and the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

"By almost every metric we can look at, the efforts and success of our faculty are obvious," said Stephen Welter, SDSU's vice president for research and dean of graduate affairs.

"Over the past five years, we have had more faculty submitting more grants, resulting in $134 million in total grants awarded," Welter said. "Not only is the personal drive of our faculty demonstrated by these efforts, but their success also reflects the respect of their peers, who serve on the review panels recommending their proposals for awards."

Among the grant-funded research involved regenerating heart stem cells, exploring the impact of smoking and air pollutants in low-income housing and addressing barriers to employment and increasing self-sufficiency for persons with disabilities.