SDSU receives millions in research grants

You may not always agree with them at the ball park, but Wednesday Major League Baseball umpires made the right call. Patients at Rady Children's Hospital got a special, surprise visit by the guys in blue. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with more.
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.
Shaking a person's hand can be a delicate dance. How hard do you squeeze? And how long do you hold on?
A San Diego congressman Wednesday filed an amendment to the defense appropriations bill, a move intended to block President Donald Trump from barring transgender people from serving in the military.
A group of Hillcrest store owners said the proposed bike lanes in the neighborhood would be bad for business.
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was Wednesday ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.
San Diego State University was awarded a total of $134.3 million in research grants and contracts in the recently completed fiscal year, up $4 million from the prior year, school officials announced Wednesday.
One of the most notorious figures in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal has completed his prison sentence on child rape charges and will be released this week after two experts hired by prosecutors found he does not meet the legal criteria to be held as a sexually dangerous person.
Police confirmed Wednesday there was no child abduction incident in Logan Heights following an investigation prompted by a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of their car.