Large sinkhole opens up in Poway

POWAY (CNS) — A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials. Public-works personnel are making repairs and traffic control in effect, authorities say.

