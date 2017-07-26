Worried Businesses: It's bike lanes vs parking in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A group of Hillcrest store owners said the proposed bike lanes in the neighborhood would be bad for business.

Dozens of parking spaces will be removed to put in the new bike lanes.

On Wednesday, business owners spoke with News 8 about the economic hit their stores are like to take as part of a 12 mile Uptown Bikeways Project.

The San Diego Association of Governments will add buffered bike lanes like the ones installed in Ocean Beach.

The buffers will protect bikers from vehicles, but will also take up premium parking spots.

According to some business owners, they are estimating a loss of 100 customers a day as a result of the lost parking spaces.

As SANDAG continues to design project on like lanes, they said there’s time to work things out, but business owners asked to leave things the way they are.