Raucous car club tears through North County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It was a wild sight Tuesday night as a group descended on the parking lots at two local malls and roared through the streets.

Wednesday, News 8 got a lot of emails from viewers upset about it.

Thousands of drivers gathered with cell phones out filming with a scene almost straight out of the movie "The Fast and The Furious."

People inside the mall had no idea what was going on.



"We were sitting in the movie and we heard a bunch of loud banging, pop noises - we thought it was part of the film," said Deric Metzger. "When we came out, we stepped out into what I can only describe as Armageddon. I've never seen anything like this."

There were fireworks and some sat on mall signs to watch.

"It's better than having these kids out here selling drugs, doing other stuff, getting in fights - they're just having fun," said Maria Cervantes who was among the crowd.

According to police, the sea of drivers started in Carmel Valley where officers received several complaints about cars speeding up and down the road.

When the group moved to Escondido, officers moved in with a helicopter overhead.

The car club called Krispy Kreme Tuesdays uses social media to let members know when they're meeting up and where.

The CHP blocked off ramps to prevent them from returning to the area.

"Any time you get exhibitionist speed or unsafe speeds making illegal u-turns or blocking roadways, those become major safety issues for those involved and the innocent bystanders," said CHP officer Chris Parent.

The group moved from Escondido to the Carlsbad Mall where they were also met by law enforcement.

There were no injuries in the incident, but four citations were issued and one DUI arrest was made.