Man accused of killing his mother to be arraigned

A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother during a domestic dispute at her Clairemont home is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.
A San Diego congressman Wednesday filed an amendment to the defense appropriations bill, a move intended to block President Donald Trump from barring transgender people from serving in the military.
The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in Washington could hardly be higher for the region of 12 million people stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A period of warm, dry weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County though rain and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and deserts over the weekend.
A broken water main and sinkhole that shut down a road in Poway Wednesday afternoon has been repaired.
It was a wild sight Tuesday night as a group descended on the parking lots at two local malls and roared through the streets.
A group of Hillcrest store owners said the proposed bike lanes in the neighborhood would be bad for business.