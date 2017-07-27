Man accused of killing his mother to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother during a domestic dispute at her Clairemont home is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.



Joseph Robert Burks, 30, is accused in the death of 58-year-old Angela Burks Monday night.



San Diego police said Joseph Burks made a 911 call about 7:15 p.m. Monday to report having been injured in a knife assault at a house in the 4300 block of Mount Putnam Avenue.



Patrol officers arrived to find Joseph Burks standing in front of the residence, Lt. Todd Griffin said. They detained him, then went inside and found Angela Burks on the floor, suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.



Paramedics took the woman to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.



Joseph Burks was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds then booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

