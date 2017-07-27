Firefighters rescue man stuck in 40-foot palm tree in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to rescue a man stuck in a tree in Rancho Bernardo backyard.

The man is stuck in a 40-foot palm tree at 17268 Bernardo Oaks Drive near Francisco Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Firefighters had to cut away several pieces of the tree to gain access to the man and secure him on the engine's ladder.

It is unclear how the man became stuck at this time.