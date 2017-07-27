World's best female surfers set to shred in Oceanside this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The world’s top female surfers are coming to San Diego to rip curl this weekend.

Starting Friday, the ladies of the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro will put their feet to wax and shred Oceanside Friday through Sunday.

News 8 Morning Extra invited the Qualifying Series’ 70th-ranked Kaleigh Gilchrist, who just so happens to have won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics with USA Water Polo, to the studio to talk about the event and how she balances her life between professional surfer and Olympian.

If you want to watch the professionals do their thing, head to the Oceanside Pier on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.