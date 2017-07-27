Expert Parentologist: Make time for play for you and your kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As youngsters try and squeeze summer for its last ounce of thrills, it can be stressful for parents to try and get their kids back into the proper routine and mindset for the school year.

While preparing them for their return to the classroom is important, experts say it’s just as important for parents to set aside time for play and activity with their children.

Parentologist and licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. Kim Van Dusen joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about why bonds between kids and parents forged in play are so important.

Dr. Van Dusen recommends parents set aside 30 minutes of undivided play time (no phones allowed!) with their kids each day and calls it a measurable and achievable goal.

In addition to time with their parents, Dr. Van Dusen also said that kids need time for social interaction while they’re away from the school yard, as well as play time alone.

For more information visit TheParentologist.com.