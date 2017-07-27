Expert Parentologist: Make time for play for you and your kids

City officials Wednesday unveiled $1.7 million in improvements to Larsen Athletic Field in San Ysidro.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
Fellas, be real. A spa day doesn’t sound so bad. You don’t have to tell your buddies that you’re relaxing with an exfoliating facial mask, breathing fresh air through your freshly waxed nostrils while sipping a cold one.
While preparing kids for their return to the classroom is important, experts say it’s just as important for parents to set aside time for play and activity with them.
The world’s top female surfers are coming to San Diego to rip curl this weekend. Starting Friday, the ladies of the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro will put their feet to wax and shred Oceanside through the weekend.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother during a domestic dispute at her Clairemont home is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.
A San Diego congressman Wednesday filed an amendment to the defense appropriations bill, a move intended to block President Donald Trump from barring transgender people from serving in the military.
The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in Washington could hardly be higher for the region of 12 million people stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.