Spa day for men includes waxing, masking and beer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fellas, be real. A spa day doesn’t sound so bad.

You don’t have to tell your buddies that you’re relaxing with an exfoliating facial mask, breathing fresh air through your freshly waxed nostrils while sipping a cold one.

For those that need convincing, Holly Monson, Spa Manager at the Ocean Pearl Spa Sheraton Carlsbad Resort brought a few pamper-worthy gentleman to the News 8 Morning Extra set to show off the spa’s man-tailored spa day.

Paul sat relaxed as an exfoliating mask was applied to his face-- it cleanses, moisturizes and tightens pores-- while Jack had his nose hairs waxed.

Waxing isn’t something popular among men, but Monson says the boys should start looking at it not just as a beauty practice, but as a method for achieving better hygiene.

If you're sold on a day full of zen and manscaping, Ocean Pearl Spa is inviting men to take a load off at its Grooming the Stone event.

It’s an all-day event set for Saturday, July 28. The coolest part is that Stone Brewing Company will be there pouring pints.

For more information visit OceanPearlSpa.com.