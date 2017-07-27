Jackie Robinson YMCA expected to open in October

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Construction crews began working on the completion of the new Jackie Robinson YMCA Thursday.



The old building served the southeast San Diego community since the early 40's, but by late fall, the YMCA will be able to serve even more families.

The YMCA raises money each year to provide scholarships to families that need it. To become a Jackie Robinson Family YMCA Charter Member, individuals and families pay an upfront, one-time $50 fee for any membership type.

The Jackie Robinson Family YMCA is expected to open in late October.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mountain View telling us what changes you'll see.

If you would like to become a Charter Member, visit www.ymca.org or call (619) 264-0144.